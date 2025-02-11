© 2025 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local News Hour podcast title card.
Local News Hour

HB 456 could benefit tourism in the Wasatch Back

By Leslie Thatcher
Published February 11, 2025 at 1:15 PM MST
KUER Politics & Government reporter Saige Miller
KUER
KUER Politics & Government reporter Saige Miller

The latest Utah Legislative Report with KUER reporter Saige Miller recaps key bills from Utah's legislative session.

House Bill 456 loosens restrictions on the use of transient room tax, potentially benefiting tourism in Summit County. House Bill 309, which could affect hunting regulations, is still in committee. House Bill 267, which bans collective bargaining for public sector unions, has faced strong opposition, with over 1,000 union members protesting. House Bill 269, addressing transgender dormitory policies, is on its way to the governor. and House Bill 300, requiring voter ID for mail-in ballots, faces concerns about accessibility and cost.

Local News Hour
Stay Connected
Leslie Thatcher
KPCW Senior News Director
See stories by Leslie Thatcher