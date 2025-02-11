HB 456 could benefit tourism in the Wasatch Back

The latest Utah Legislative Report with KUER reporter Saige Miller recaps key bills from Utah's legislative session.

House Bill 456 loosens restrictions on the use of transient room tax, potentially benefiting tourism in Summit County. House Bill 309, which could affect hunting regulations, is still in committee. House Bill 267, which bans collective bargaining for public sector unions, has faced strong opposition, with over 1,000 union members protesting. House Bill 269, addressing transgender dormitory policies, is on its way to the governor. and House Bill 300, requiring voter ID for mail-in ballots, faces concerns about accessibility and cost.