Local News Hour podcast title card.
Local News Hour

Park City pickleball progress and upcoming construction updates

By Leslie Thatcher
Published February 17, 2025 at 2:53 PM MST
Picture of Park City Recreation Director Ken Fisher
KPCW
Park City Recreation Director Ken Fisher

Park City Recreation Director Ken Fisher has an update on pickleball at the Utah Film Studios and upcoming construction projects.

Fisher notes the need for more work to achieve a consistent bounce for pickleball courts at the film studios. The project is on hold pending a commitment from the film studio by summer's end.

Construction updates include bidding for pools with a budget of $7.7 million and a new city recreation building starting in August, with an 18-month timeline. The city has allocated $15 million for park improvements.

Leslie Thatcher
KPCW Senior News Director
