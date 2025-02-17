© 2025 KPCW

Local News Hour
Local News Hour

PC Tots celebrates 10 years of serving local childcare needs

By Leslie Thatcher
Published February 17, 2025 at 2:59 PM MST
Park City Tots Executive Director Sue Banerjee
KPCW
Park City Tots Executive Director Sue Banerjee

Park City Tots Executive Director Sue Banerjee celebrates the organization's 10th anniversary. Founded by community members, it has grown from one to three centers, including one in the Park City Library.

PC Tots serves 120 children aged 8 weeks to 5 years, with a high demand for infant care. PC Tots offers scholarships, funded by community support and local government, to help families with lower incomes. The organization prioritizes city employees and residents for limited spaces.

Leslie Thatcher
KPCW Senior News Director
