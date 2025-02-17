PC Tots celebrates 10 years of serving local childcare needs

Park City Tots Executive Director Sue Banerjee celebrates the organization's 10th anniversary. Founded by community members, it has grown from one to three centers, including one in the Park City Library.

PC Tots serves 120 children aged 8 weeks to 5 years, with a high demand for infant care. PC Tots offers scholarships, funded by community support and local government, to help families with lower incomes. The organization prioritizes city employees and residents for limited spaces.