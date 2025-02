The Leadership Park City Alumni Association, established about 10 years ago, has grown to around 1,000 alumni, with 358 active accounts. They host one event per month, with the upcoming ALLx (Alumni Leadership Leading) event being a highlight.

ALLx will feature speakers Diego Zegarra, Matt Linden and Sarah West. The event, on Feb. 27, will be held at Chris Robinson's home, with a $15 fee for non-members.