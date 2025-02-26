© 2025 KPCW

High Valley Transit discusses new construction, bus rapid transit lanes

By Leslie Thatcher
Published February 26, 2025 at 11:45 AM MST
A High Valley Transit bus travels down state Route 224 away from Park City Mountain. King's Crown is seen in the distance.
A High Valley Transit bus travels down state Route 224 away from Park City Mountain. King's Crown is seen in the distance.

Editor's Note: High Valley Transit Executive Director Caroline Rodriguez said she misspoke during the interview Feb. 26. She confirmed bus rapid transit will widen the east side in Park City, not the west as she previously stated Wednesday morning on Local News Hour.

Rodriguez shared an update on the construction of new facilities and bus rapid transit lanes.

BRT construction is expected to start in the fall aiming for completion by fall 2026, with prime-time service by fall 2027.

The new bus maintenance building, funded partly by federal dollars, is set to open by March 12.

Local News Hour
Leslie Thatcher
KPCW Senior News Director
