KUER legislative reporter Sean Higgins recaps what bills are moving through the Utah Legislature with less than a week left in the 45-day general session.

These bills include:

HB300, changes to mail-in voting.

HB512 regarding judge retention.

SB333, Olympic infrastructures bill.

SB337, which would create a "super planning commission.

SB197, which would prevent seniors from getting tax relief on property taxes.