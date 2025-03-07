You can still donate to KPCW's Winter Pledge Drive

KPCW Development Director Sarah Ervin wraps up the station's Winter Pledge Drive. On-air fundraising efforts have concluded and the station raised $253,000, leaving a $47,000 gap to meet the $300,000 goal.

Community members can support KPCW by joining or renewing memberships in the Broadcasters Club or donating any amount online before midnight Sunday, March 9.

Ervin asks those who've already pledged, to remind their friends and family that they still have time to donate and help KPCW reach its goal.