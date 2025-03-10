Summit County Health talks measles, radon awareness

Phil Bondurant, director of the Summit County Health Department, discusses the measles outbreak in Texas, emphasizing its high contagion rate (90%) and the severity of the disease, with two deaths and 23 hospitalizations out of 198 cases. He highlights the effectiveness of the MMR vaccine, which provides 91% immunity after the first dose and 99% after the second.

Bondurant also addressed the importance of radon awareness, noting that radon levels can change with seasonal shifts and construction.