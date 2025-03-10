© 2025 KPCW

Local News Hour podcast title card.
Local News Hour

Summit County Health talks measles, radon awareness

By Leslie Thatcher
Published March 10, 2025 at 11:46 AM MDT
Photo of Summit County Health Department Director Phil Bondurant.
Summit County Health Department Director Phil Bondurant

Phil Bondurant, director of the Summit County Health Department, discusses the measles outbreak in Texas, emphasizing its high contagion rate (90%) and the severity of the disease, with two deaths and 23 hospitalizations out of 198 cases. He highlights the effectiveness of the MMR vaccine, which provides 91% immunity after the first dose and 99% after the second.

Bondurant also addressed the importance of radon awareness, noting that radon levels can change with seasonal shifts and construction.

