KUER reporter shares final update on Utah's 2025 Legislative Session
KUER reporter Saige Miller has the final update on the 2025 Legislative Session and what bills could impact the Wasatch Back.
The bills they discuss include:
HB265, which will direct how Utah's public colleges and universities can earn back funding.
SB277, which could limit access to public records.
HB300, which will require Utah voters to write the last four digits of their government-issued ID on ballot return envelopes.
They also discussed multiple bills that could affect Utah's immigrant population.