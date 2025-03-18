© 2025 KPCW

Alpine skiers from various World Cup teams training at UOP

By Leslie Thatcher
Published March 18, 2025 at 1:52 PM MDT
Park City Ski & Snowboard Athletic Director Tommy Eckfeldt
KPCW

Park City Ski and Snowboard Alpine Program Director Tommy Eckfeldt talks about the athletes training at the Utah Olympic Park on the West Peak expansion before they head to the World Cup finals.

Top Alpine skiers from various World Cup teams, including Norway's Men's World Cup speed team, Swiss and French teams are training at the UOP. Lindsey Vonn is also training there.

The park's Super G course is challenging, with steep sections and long turns. Despite inclement weather, the park has managed to maintain training conditions.

