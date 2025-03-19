Main Street water line project returns with free parking until June

Park City engineer Griffin Lloyd and Historic Park City Alliance director Ginger Wicks discuss the upcoming Main Street water line repairs and paving project.

The Park City water line improvement project, starting March 31, involves replacing 1980s ductile iron pipes with PVC for better longevity and corrosion resistance. The project is divided into three phases, with the final phase focusing on fire lines and service lines from Fifth Street to Swede Alley.

Free parking will be available from March 31 to June 29, excluding Hall events. Deliveries will be coordinated to minimize disruption.