Will Utah have enough water in 20 years?

By Leslie Thatcher
Published April 23, 2025 at 4:44 PM MDT
Director of Community Engagement with Utah Water Ways Cynthia Bee
Cynthia Bee
/
Utah Water Ways
Director of Community Engagement with Utah Water Ways Cynthia Bee

Director of Community Engagement with Utah Water Ways Cynthia Bee discusses the results of a new study that shows many Utahns don't think we'll a have enough water in 20 years.

A recent study by Utah Waterways, The Nature Conservancy, the Utah Division of Water Resources and the Great Salt Lake Commissioner, conducted by Envision Utah, revealed that 57% of Utahns doubt the state will have enough water in 20 years. The study involved over 800 participants and found water conservation is a priority, second only to housing and cost of living.

