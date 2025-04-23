Will Utah have enough water in 20 years?

Director of Community Engagement with Utah Water Ways Cynthia Bee discusses the results of a new study that shows many Utahns don't think we'll a have enough water in 20 years.

A recent study by Utah Waterways, The Nature Conservancy, the Utah Division of Water Resources and the Great Salt Lake Commissioner, conducted by Envision Utah, revealed that 57% of Utahns doubt the state will have enough water in 20 years. The study involved over 800 participants and found water conservation is a priority, second only to housing and cost of living.