Ari Ioannides, newly elected chair of the Summit County Republican Party, talks about the future of the GOP in Summit County.

Note:

KPCW's Local News Hour will interview Summit County Democratic Party Chair Rory Swensen on Friday, May 2, 2025.

KPCW Board Member Pat O'Connell also holds a leadership position in the Summit County Republican Party. KPCW board members have no involvement in the scheduling of news interviews or the content of KPCW reporting.