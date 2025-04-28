High Valley Transit's new headquarters set for May opening

High Valley Transit Executive Director Caroline Rodriguez and Chief Development Officer Gabe Shields share updates on the new headquarter's grand opening and summer bus route changes.

The grand opening of the new headquarters is set for May 9. The project cost $46 million, with 30% funded by federal grants and the rest by local funding.

Summer bus route changes include the discontinuation of the 109 Snowball Express and reduced frequencies on the 224 service.

Four BRT open houses are scheduled for April 29, May 1, May 6, and May 8. The BRT project is expected to break ground in August.