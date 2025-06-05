Holy Cross Ministries celebrates 150 years serving Utah
Holy Cross Ministries Executive Director Emmie Gardner and Director of Development and Communications Andy Cier share details on the 150th anniversary of the Sisters of the Holy Cross coming to Utah.
Two sisters initially built a miners' hospital and a school, later expanding to multiple hospitals. By the 1990s, they transitioned to Holy Cross Ministries, focusing on health, education and justice, serving primarily immigrant and underserved communities.