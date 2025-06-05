© 2025 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local News Hour podcast title card.
Local News Hour

Holy Cross Ministries celebrates 150 years serving Utah

By Leslie Thatcher
Published June 5, 2025 at 11:43 AM MDT
Photo of Andy Cier and Emmie Gardner at KPCW
KPCW
Andy Cier and Emmie Gardner

Holy Cross Ministries Executive Director Emmie Gardner and Director of Development and Communications Andy Cier share details on the 150th anniversary of the Sisters of the Holy Cross coming to Utah.

Two sisters initially built a miners' hospital and a school, later expanding to multiple hospitals. By the 1990s, they transitioned to Holy Cross Ministries, focusing on health, education and justice, serving primarily immigrant and underserved communities.

Local News Hour
Stay Connected
Leslie Thatcher
KPCW Senior News Director
See stories by Leslie Thatcher