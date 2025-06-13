© 2025 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local News Hour podcast title card.
Local News Hour

Federal budget cuts limit firefighting training classes

By Roger Goldman
Published June 13, 2025 at 11:55 AM MDT
Wasatch Fire District Chief Eric Hales

Wasatch Fire Chief Eric Hales discusses the impact of federal budget cuts on firefighting efforts and summer fire restrictions.

Due to federal budget cuts, firefighter training classes were canceled, but some are resuming. The district is proactive in emergency response planning and tabletop exercises with regional partners.

Community education efforts include safety reminders about responsible firework use with restrictions in the wildland-urban interface.

Local News Hour
Stay Connected
Roger Goldman
Mountain Money co-host, Local News Hour fill-in host and former board chair.
See stories by Roger Goldman