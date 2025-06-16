Aquatic facility construction tightens parking at the MARC
Park City Recreation Director Ken Fisher discusses ongoing construction at the recreation center, including the demolition of the lap pool and infrastructure work.
The leisure pool remains operational with adjusted hours and programs. The swim team has been impacted, but swim lessons continue.
Fisher highlights the parking challenges due to construction, asking people to carpool, bike, walk, and use public transportation.
Off-site programs like adventure camp and mountain bike rides have been relocated to different venues to accommodate the construction.