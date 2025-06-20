Tribune's Robert Gehrke examines Sen. Lee's controversial tweets

Salt Lake Tribune's Robert Gehrke examines Senator Mike Lee's controversial tweets about the Minnesota shootings.

Lee's history of extreme posts, including conspiracy theories and provocative comments, has been well-documented. In the first 90 days of the year, he tweeted over 100 times daily, with a record of 340 tweets in one day.

Gehrke also touches on the broader impact of social media on political discourse, noting its role in amplifying incivility and divisive rhetoric, and the potential financial incentives for influential tweets.