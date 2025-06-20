© 2025 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local News Hour podcast title card.
Local News Hour

Tribune's Robert Gehrke examines Sen. Lee's controversial tweets

By Roger Goldman
Published June 20, 2025 at 11:02 AM MDT
Photo of The Salt Lake Tribune's Robert Gehrke
Salt Lake Tribune

Salt Lake Tribune's Robert Gehrke examines Senator Mike Lee's controversial tweets about the Minnesota shootings.

Lee's history of extreme posts, including conspiracy theories and provocative comments, has been well-documented. In the first 90 days of the year, he tweeted over 100 times daily, with a record of 340 tweets in one day.

Gehrke also touches on the broader impact of social media on political discourse, noting its role in amplifying incivility and divisive rhetoric, and the potential financial incentives for influential tweets.

Local News Hour
Stay Connected
Roger Goldman
Mountain Money co-host, Local News Hour fill-in host and former board chair.
See stories by Roger Goldman