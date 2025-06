Founder of Wild Heart Sanctuary Sonya Richins shares details on their annual benefit concert Thursday, June 26.

The Wild Heart Sanctuary, a nonprofit since 2008, rescues high-risk wild horses from Bureau of Land Management roundups and provides them with a permanent home on 20 acres in Park City.

The upcoming benefit concert on June 26 features Cactus Buds and Lil and Will William, with tickets priced at $88, symbolizing infinity.