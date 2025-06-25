© 2025 KPCW

Local News Hour
Local News Hour

Woodward Park City reflects on winter season, highlights summer activities and X Games partnership

By Leslie Thatcher
Published June 25, 2025 at 10:42 AM MDT
Photo of Gar Traynor at KPCW
KPCW

Woodward Park City General Manager Gar Trayner shares details about the past winter season, their summer camp and X Games partnership.

The successful winter season experienced challenges with weather but overall good visitation. Local numbers are growing, while destination numbers are stable.

The summer season has opened with five mountain biking trails and various camps, including a growing mountain bike summer camp.

Woodward will also participate in the Summer X Games, offering skateboard and BMX clinics.

Leslie Thatcher
KPCW Senior News Director
