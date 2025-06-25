Woodward Park City reflects on winter season, highlights summer activities and X Games partnership

Woodward Park City General Manager Gar Trayner shares details about the past winter season, their summer camp and X Games partnership.

The successful winter season experienced challenges with weather but overall good visitation. Local numbers are growing, while destination numbers are stable.

The summer season has opened with five mountain biking trails and various camps, including a growing mountain bike summer camp.

Woodward will also participate in the Summer X Games, offering skateboard and BMX clinics.