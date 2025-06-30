Summit County Clubhouse highlights their wellness programs
Clubhouse staff member Phyllis Sharples and club member Scott K share details on the 3-day Utah State Clubhouse Coalition Conference they attended last week.
They noted the importance of adhering to global standards, such as being open five days a week and implementing comprehensive wellness programs. The clubhouse employs 60% of its members, significantly higher than the global average. Success stories included members finding employment and housing.