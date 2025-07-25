© 2025 KPCW

Local News Hour podcast title card.
Local News Hour

Planned Parenthood discusses injunction blocking cuts to funding

By Roger Goldman
Published July 25, 2025 at 1:13 PM MDT
Planned Parenthood is seen next to the Pregnancy Resource Center of Salt Lake City on Monday, Feb. 5, 2024.
Bethany Baker
/
The Salt Lake Tribune
Planned Parenthood Association of Utah Director of Communications Katrina Barker talks about a preliminary injunction to block a federal law that cuts Planned Parenthood health centers out of Medicaid.

The law, part of the federal budget reconciliation, affects millions of Medicaid patients who rely on Planned Parenthood for birth control, STI tests and cancer screenings. The injunction covers Utah, allowing Medicaid patients to continue accessing services.

