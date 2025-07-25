Planned Parenthood discusses injunction blocking cuts to funding
Planned Parenthood Association of Utah Director of Communications Katrina Barker talks about a preliminary injunction to block a federal law that cuts Planned Parenthood health centers out of Medicaid.
The law, part of the federal budget reconciliation, affects millions of Medicaid patients who rely on Planned Parenthood for birth control, STI tests and cancer screenings. The injunction covers Utah, allowing Medicaid patients to continue accessing services.