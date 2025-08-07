Heber Leadership Academy open to applicants

Ryan Bunnell discusses the Heber Leadership Academy and how to apply.

The Heber Leadership Academy, modeled after similar programs but tailored to Heber City's needs, aims to bridge the gap between citizens and government by educating them on municipal operations. The program, which includes nine sessions held monthly, covers various city departments and their functions. It also prepares potential local politicians for the complexities of governance. Applications are open with a deadline of August 18, and the program encourages city employees and citizens to participate.