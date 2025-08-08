Weilenmann School of Discovery prepares for new school year
Scott Stewart, middle school dean at the Weilenmann School of Discovery, discusses the upcoming back-to-school season and a Summit Summer Send-Off event on August 16th.
The school, a free public charter in Summit County, focuses on liberal arts, technology and outdoor learning. Enrollment is steady despite national declines, with initiatives like a partnership with Challenge Success and the Utah State Board of Education's AI project to enhance student engagement and proficiency.