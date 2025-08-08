© 2025 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local News Hour podcast title card.
Local News Hour

Weilenmann School of Discovery prepares for new school year

By Jennifer Dobner
Published August 8, 2025 at 12:18 PM MDT
Photo of Scott Stewart
Weilenmann School of Discovery

Scott Stewart, middle school dean at the Weilenmann School of Discovery, discusses the upcoming back-to-school season and a Summit Summer Send-Off event on August 16th.

The school, a free public charter in Summit County, focuses on liberal arts, technology and outdoor learning. Enrollment is steady despite national declines, with initiatives like a partnership with Challenge Success and the Utah State Board of Education's AI project to enhance student engagement and proficiency.

Local News Hour
Stay Connected
Jennifer Dobner
KPCW Managing Editor
See stories by Jennifer Dobner