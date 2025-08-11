V Foundation previews their upcoming fundraiser

Event organizer Nancy Major shares details about The V Foundation for cancer research and their upcoming fundraiser.

The V Foundation, founded by Jim Valvano, aims to raise funds for cancer research, with 100% of donations going directly to research without overhead. Nancy Major, inspired by Coach Mike Krzyzewski, is organizing a fundraiser on August 21 to support this cause. The event will feature entertainment, catering, and an auction, with tickets priced at $150.