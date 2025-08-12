© 2025 KPCW

Local News Hour
Local News Hour

South Summit School Districts prepares for the new school year

By Leslie Thatcher
Published August 12, 2025 at 1:58 PM MDT
South Summit School District Superintendent Greg Maughan
South Summit School District Superintendent Greg Maughan

South Summit Superintendent of Schools Greg Maughan provides details about the upcoming school year.

School enrollment is similar to last year. The district's budget is in good shape, thanks to fiscally conservative practices. Growth has not materialized as expected due to high housing costs and COVID-19.

The district has welcomed over 20 new hires, including five new teachers. A new cell phone policy aligns with state rules, prohibiting use during class except for medical needs. And the SHINE program, a district-wide mentoring initiative, supports both new and experienced teachers.

