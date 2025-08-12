South Summit School Districts prepares for the new school year

South Summit Superintendent of Schools Greg Maughan provides details about the upcoming school year.

School enrollment is similar to last year. The district's budget is in good shape, thanks to fiscally conservative practices. Growth has not materialized as expected due to high housing costs and COVID-19.

The district has welcomed over 20 new hires, including five new teachers. A new cell phone policy aligns with state rules, prohibiting use during class except for medical needs. And the SHINE program, a district-wide mentoring initiative, supports both new and experienced teachers.