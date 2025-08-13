© 2025 KPCW

A preview of Intermountain Ski Hall of Fame's induction ceremony

By Leslie Thatcher
Published August 13, 2025 at 11:13 AM MDT
Intermountain Ski Hall of Fame inductee Steven Nyman and Museum Manager Maddie Nunez share details about this year's Intermountain Ski Hall of Fame induction ceremony.

Steven Nyman, a three-time World Cup winner and three-time Olympian in alpine skiing, discusses his journey from Sundance Resort to Park City, his transition from slalom to downhill skiing, and his success on the Val Gardena course.

The induction ceremony is set for August 28 at the Chateau Deer Valley. The Hall of Fame will also induct Earl Miller posthumously and Lindsey Vonn, a pioneer in women's ski jumping. Tickets for the event are available online.

