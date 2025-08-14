© 2025 KPCW

Conflict transformation workshop develops collaborative problem-solving skills

By Leslie Thatcher
Published August 14, 2025 at 1:40 PM MDT
Mountain Mediation Center Conflict Transformation Workshop
Mountain Mediation Center
Mountain Mediation Center Conflict Transformation Workshop

Mountain Mediation Center Program Director Kris Campbell and Conflict Mediator Chad Ford provide details on an upcoming conflict transformation workshop next week in Park City.

Chad Ford, an international mediator, will conduct a four-hour conflict transformation workshop in Park City on August 22. The event, priced at $150, will be held at the Blair Education Center. Ford, who also teaches at Utah State University's Haravi Peace Institute, will guide participants through practical exercises to address and transform conflicts. The workshop aims to help individuals recognize and change destructive conflict patterns, understand different conflict styles and develop collaborative problem-solving skills.

