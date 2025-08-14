Conflict transformation workshop develops collaborative problem-solving skills

Mountain Mediation Center Program Director Kris Campbell and Conflict Mediator Chad Ford provide details on an upcoming conflict transformation workshop next week in Park City.

Chad Ford, an international mediator, will conduct a four-hour conflict transformation workshop in Park City on August 22. The event, priced at $150, will be held at the Blair Education Center. Ford, who also teaches at Utah State University's Haravi Peace Institute, will guide participants through practical exercises to address and transform conflicts. The workshop aims to help individuals recognize and change destructive conflict patterns, understand different conflict styles and develop collaborative problem-solving skills.