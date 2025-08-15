© 2025 KPCW

Local News Hour

Park City High School Football Coach previews season opener

By Roger Goldman
Published August 15, 2025 at 12:00 PM MDT
Park City High School Football Coach Josh Montzingo talks about the new team roster and the first game of the season.

Montzingo shares the team's preseason routine, which includes weight training, field work, and team camps in Colorado. The team carries 85-86 players, with a focus on depth due to the physical demands of the sport. Key losses include the starting quarterback and most of the offensive line, but the defense is strong. Cole Morgan was named the new quarterback.

