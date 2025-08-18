3 Springs Ranch workshops focus on sustainability

Mitch Dumke with 3 Springs Utah shares an update on the Oakley ranch which focuses on soil health and carbon storage and recaps last week's workshops hosted with Summit Land Conservancy.

Dumke discusses the ranch's unique practices, including daily movement of animals to mimic natural grazing patterns. The ranch faces challenges due to the dry summer, affecting pasture recovery and cattle prices.

A recent workshop on land, livestock and legacy planning aims to educate ranchers on sustainable practices and an upcoming three-day course on holistic grazing and financial planning is scheduled for September.