Recreation Director updates progress of new community center, aquatic facilities

Park City Recreation Director Ken Fisher provides an update on the new community center and closure of the pools at PC MARC.

The new community center project includes relocating a sewer line and demolishing the old building. The aquatics portion costs $9 million and features aluminum pools to reduce leaks. All pools are closed for the winter.

New fitness classes and an adult social soccer league start in August. The tennis bubble will be up by mid-September, and pickleball courts are pending council approval.