Recycle Utah shares back-to-school education programs, upcoming events

Recycle Utah Education Director Mary Closser and Community Outreach Manager Chelsea Hafer share the latest on programs happening at the recycle center.

Recycle Utah's back-to-school plans aim to teach 6,100 students in Summit County, covering topics from recycling to climate change. They reached 1,000 kids in summer camps.

The Green Business Program, now managed by a county public health consultant, has five certified businesses and aims for 20 by year-end.

Upcoming events include a Coalville Hazmat Day (Sept. 13), Summit County Hazmat Day (Sept. 27) and Green Drinks at Summit Community Gardens (Sept. 9) and Park City Mountain Resort (Nov. 11).