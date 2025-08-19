© 2025 KPCW

Walk to End Alzheimer's highlights critical research, early detection

By Leslie Thatcher
Published August 19, 2025 at 12:47 PM MDT
Walk to End Alzheimer's Summit/Wasatch County
Alzheimer's Association
Walk to End Alzheimer's Summit/Wasatch County

Utah Chapter of Alzheimer's Association Executive Director Stacie Kulp and Board Chair Ken Barfield provide details on this year's Walk to End Alzheimer's and a new study that targets lifestyle improvements to boost cognition in older adults.

The annual Wasatch Back Walk to End Alzheimer's is set for September 6 in Park City, organized by the Utah chapter of the Alzheimer's Association. The event, held across 600 communities, is the largest fundraiser for Alzheimer's and dementia, supporting critical research, risk reduction, early detection, and quality care.

