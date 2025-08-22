© 2025 KPCW

Local News Hour

An update on the Beulah Fire burning in the High Uinta Wilderness

By Roger Goldman
Published August 22, 2025 at 1:32 PM MDT
U.S. Forest Service Uinta-Wasatch-Cache National Forest
Fire spokesperson Erin Hanczyk provides an update on the Beulah Fire burning in Summit County.

The Beulah wildfire in Summit County's High Uinta Wilderness, part of the Uinta-Wasatch-Cache National Forest, is currently 5,637 acres and 48% contained. The fire is located 7.5 miles southeast of the Bear River Ranger Station along Highway 150. Firefighters from various states are deployed, with around 500 being firefighters. The fire started in an area difficult for direct fire line construction, necessitating the use of natural barriers and heavy equipment.

The fire has slowed due to cloud cover and precipitation, but there is potential risk to populated areas if conditions change. Public updates are available on the Uinta-Wasatch-Cache National Forest and Utah Fire Info Facebook pages.

