© 2025 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local News Hour podcast title card.
Local News Hour

Park City Golf Course sees significant increase in usage this season

By Roger Goldman
Published August 22, 2025 at 1:28 PM MDT
Park City Municipal Golf Director Vaughn Robinson
John Burdick
/
KPCW
Park City Municipal Golf Director Vaughn Robinson

Park City Municipal Golf Director Vaughn Robinson talks about the end of golf season and reactions to higher prices this year.

Park City Municipal Golf Course saw a significant increase in usage this season, with 35,700 rounds played, up from 33,600 last year. The course opened two weeks earlier than usual. Pricing changes had minimal impact on player demographics. The course faced challenges due to dry conditions but managed well with watering strategies. Season passes for residents were reintroduced, with 59 sold, and junior passes saw a significant increase to 66. Youth programs were well-attended, with 103 kids participating in a Monday program. New golf carts are planned for next spring, and a consultant study is underway to evaluate operations and potential improvements.

Local News Hour
Stay Connected
Roger Goldman
Mountain Money co-host, Local News Hour fill-in host and former board chair.
See stories by Roger Goldman