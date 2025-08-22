Park City Golf Course sees significant increase in usage this season

Park City Municipal Golf Director Vaughn Robinson talks about the end of golf season and reactions to higher prices this year.

Park City Municipal Golf Course saw a significant increase in usage this season, with 35,700 rounds played, up from 33,600 last year. The course opened two weeks earlier than usual. Pricing changes had minimal impact on player demographics. The course faced challenges due to dry conditions but managed well with watering strategies. Season passes for residents were reintroduced, with 59 sold, and junior passes saw a significant increase to 66. Youth programs were well-attended, with 103 kids participating in a Monday program. New golf carts are planned for next spring, and a consultant study is underway to evaluate operations and potential improvements.