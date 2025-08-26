Park City Performing Arts recaps the summer season and previews what's ahead for winter

Ember Conley previews the Park City Performing Arts Foundation Main Stage schedule featuring the Spin Doctors, Gin Blossoms, Blues Travelers and Clint Black.

The venue, with 3,500 seats, has seen significant improvements, including better slope management and additional amenities. The summer season highlighted country music and 80s nights, with notable performances by Flock of Seagulls and Chris Botti. The winter season at the Eccles Center begins in October with a mix of genres, including Home Free, Matteo Bocelli, and the Nat Geo Live series.