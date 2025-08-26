Plant-Based Palooza fundraiser to raise money for cow comfort

Lauren Lockey with Sage Mountain provides details about the organization and their upcoming annual Plant-Based Palooza fundraiser which is scheduled for August 30.

The fundraiser will feature live music, a silent auction and a live animal sponsor auction focusing on raising $130,000 for the cow comfort project. Tickets are $90 for adults and $45 for kids, and the event is BYOB. The new 7,000-square-foot barn, expected to be completed by winter, will improve living conditions and enhance visitor experiences.