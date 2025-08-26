© 2025 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local News Hour podcast title card.
Local News Hour

Plant-Based Palooza fundraiser to raise money for cow comfort

By Leslie Thatcher
Published August 26, 2025 at 12:36 PM MDT
Sage Mountain Co- Founder Lauren Lockey
KPCW
Sage Mountain Co- Founder Lauren Lockey

Lauren Lockey with Sage Mountain provides details about the organization and their upcoming annual Plant-Based Palooza fundraiser which is scheduled for August 30.

The fundraiser will feature live music, a silent auction and a live animal sponsor auction focusing on raising $130,000 for the cow comfort project. Tickets are $90 for adults and $45 for kids, and the event is BYOB. The new 7,000-square-foot barn, expected to be completed by winter, will improve living conditions and enhance visitor experiences.

Local News Hour
Stay Connected
Leslie Thatcher
KPCW Senior News Director
See stories by Leslie Thatcher