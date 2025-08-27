An update on the 910 Cattle Ranch conservation easement

Summit County Lands and Natural Resources Director Jess Kirby shares an update on the purchase of the 910 Cattle Ranch and newly approved conservation easement.

The Summit County Council approved a conservation easement for the 910 cattle ranch, a 8,755-acre property acquired for $55 million. The easement restricts development, limits trails to 65 miles, and ensures 70% forest cover. A $40 million federal grant supports habitat protection and public access.

The easement preserves the property's wildlife refuge status, banning hunting. Future plans include timber harvest, grazing management, and potential trails. A caretaker and ranch manager are being considered for property oversight. The acquisition is expected to close by late September, with ongoing public engagement for recreation planning.