Leadership Class 31 unveil their 'belonging benches'

Leadership Class 31 class members Susan Odell and Polly Choque-Mendoza provide a project update on their "belonging benches" project.

The benches aim to foster community connection and inclusiveness in Park City. They have received four chair lift benches from Park City Mountain, with two already sponsored and two more in the works. The city has designated additional benches for refurbishment. The benches, painted bright blue with orange signs in English and Spanish, aim to encourage conversations and a sense of belonging.

parkcitybelongingbenches@gmail.com

Belonging Benches Go Fund Me page: https://www.gofundme.com/f/help-foster-inclusivity-in-summit-county

