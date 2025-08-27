© 2025 KPCW

KPCW
Local News Hour

Leadership Class 31 unveil their 'belonging benches'

By Leslie Thatcher
Published August 27, 2025 at 2:54 PM MDT
Photo of Susan Odell and Polly Choque-Mendoza at KPCW
Susan Odell and Polly Choque-Mendoza

Leadership Class 31 class members Susan Odell and Polly Choque-Mendoza provide a project update on their "belonging benches" project.

The benches aim to foster community connection and inclusiveness in Park City. They have received four chair lift benches from Park City Mountain, with two already sponsored and two more in the works. The city has designated additional benches for refurbishment. The benches, painted bright blue with orange signs in English and Spanish, aim to encourage conversations and a sense of belonging.

parkcitybelongingbenches@gmail.com

Belonging Benches Go Fund Me page: https://www.gofundme.com/f/help-foster-inclusivity-in-summit-county

Local News Hour
