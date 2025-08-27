© 2025 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local News Hour podcast title card.
Local News Hour

Utah Rivers Council concerned bill could reduce surface area of the Great Salt Lake

By Leslie Thatcher
Published August 27, 2025 at 3:06 PM MDT
Shoreline of the Great Salt Lake
Great Salt Lake State Park & Marina

Executive Director of the Utah Rivers Council Zach Frankel discusses their concern with approval of bill that could reduce 40% of the surface area of the Great Salt Lake.

The Utah legislative interim committee voted 15-1 to support draft legislation aimed at managing the Great Salt Lake's salinity. Frankel shares concerns that the bill could allow the North arm of the lake to dry up, jeopardizing the lake's biodiversity and economy. He advocated for more efficient water use and stronger regulations to ensure the lake's water levels are maintained.

Local News Hour
Stay Connected
Leslie Thatcher
KPCW Senior News Director
See stories by Leslie Thatcher