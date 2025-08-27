Utah Rivers Council concerned bill could reduce surface area of the Great Salt Lake

Executive Director of the Utah Rivers Council Zach Frankel discusses their concern with approval of bill that could reduce 40% of the surface area of the Great Salt Lake.

The Utah legislative interim committee voted 15-1 to support draft legislation aimed at managing the Great Salt Lake's salinity. Frankel shares concerns that the bill could allow the North arm of the lake to dry up, jeopardizing the lake's biodiversity and economy. He advocated for more efficient water use and stronger regulations to ensure the lake's water levels are maintained.