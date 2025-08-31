© 2025 KPCW

Local News Hour

Utah Open Lands celebrates 35 years of preserving land

By Leslie Thatcher
Published August 31, 2025 at 6:45 AM MDT
KPCW

Utah Open Lands Executive Director Wendy Fisher celebrates the organization's 35th anniversary and discusses open space issues.

Notable efforts by Utah Open Lands include preserving 650 acres in Bear Lake, protecting 300 acres with federal funding for sage grouse habitat and securing a $750,000 grant for the Pear Tree Llama Ranch in Midway. They are also working on the Bonneville Shoreline Trail and various projects in Grand County, including Moab.

Fisher emphasizes the importance of conservation easements in protecting public trust and notes the organization has preserved 65,000 acres to date.

