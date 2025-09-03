Mountain Mettle Boxing event raises funds for young boxers

RISE Boxing Founder Maryguenn Vellinga and participant Neve Stein share details about the upcoming Mountain Mettle Boxing and Charity Event on Sept. 6 at the Corner Store in Park City.

The event features 10 local fighters and 40 total competitors, including some from Idaho. It is USA Boxing sanctioned and serves as a primary fundraiser for scholarships for low-income kids in Park City and to develop an app for those affected by Parkinson's disease. Tickets are $20 for adults and $15 for kids under 15.