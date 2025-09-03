© 2025 KPCW

The latest on development projects in Summit County

By Leslie Thatcher
Published September 3, 2025 at 1:48 PM MDT
Summit County Community Development Director Peter Barnes provides an update on development projects throughout the county.

A notable appeal was filed against the revocation of a conditional use permit for a tree farm in Browns Canyon due to operational violations. The Planning Commission decided to revoke the permit, allowing the operation to continue under compliance until the appeal is heard. Barnes also mentioned a small nursery application near Marion, approved without issues, and a soils repository in Promontory, which will be relocated due to development encroachment. Additionally, a proposed amendment to the development agreement for the Utah Olympic Park and a two-lot subdivision for traffic mitigation were discussed, with public hearings scheduled for further review.

