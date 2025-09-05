Park City local's film set to premiere at upcoming Sundance Film Festival
Local film producer Jackie Nico talks about her new project, "The Ballad of the Bushmere," and the submission process for the Sundance Film Festival.
The film, which blends elements of a Western and poetry, follows a young girl separated from her mother in 19th-century Australia. Shot in both Australia and Park City, the project was a collaborative effort, including sweat equity and crowdfunding via Indiegogo. The film, running about an hour and 15 minutes, is set to premiere at Sundance as a pilot for a potential television series. Nico and Rose are co-producers, co-directors, and actors in the film.