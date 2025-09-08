Holy Cross Ministries previews their upcoming Fiesta 150 fundraiser

Holy Cross Ministries Communications and Marketing Director Andy Cier shares details on Fiesta 150, their special 150th anniversary edition fundraiser, which will be on Oct. 4.

Early bird tickets are available for $150 until midnight on August 25, with a $25 fiesta bus ticket from Park City. The event will feature Sister Charlotte Wagner, who created the U Visa program for crime victims, and Senator Luz Escamilla, an advocate for immigrant rights.