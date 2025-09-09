© 2025 KPCW

South Summit School District emphasizes high-quality instruction

By Leslie Thatcher
Published September 9, 2025 at 10:40 AM MDT
South Summit School District Superintendent Greg Maughan

South Summit Superintendent of Schools Greg Maughan shares updates after the first month of the new school year.

The district did not need to hire many new teachers due to previous salary increases.

Third-grade reading scores tied for third place among 41 public school districts and were 16th out of 131 districts and charters, with 48.7% of third graders reading at grade level, a 0.5% increase from the previous year.

The district emphasized high-quality instruction and targeted interventions.

