KPCW thanks the community for another successful pledge drive

KPCW Development Director Sarah Ervin discusses the success of KPCW's summer pledge drive, which aims to raise $350,000 to fill a $264,000 gap from the loss of federal funding. As of the interview, KPCW has raised $349,000, with Twilight Rotary leading in per capita donations.

The pledge drive also supports local nonprofits, with many earning free underwriting with KPCW.

Ervin highlights the dedication of 48 active hours of fundraising by volunteers and the importance of community support. Donations can be made online until Sunday, with incentives including local business gifts.

Major sponsors of KPCW's summer pledge drive include Deer Valley Resort, Columbus Pacific and Intermountain Healthcare.