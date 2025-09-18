© 2025 KPCW

'Fast Track' grants offer quick response emergency funding

By Leslie Thatcher
Published September 18, 2025 at 12:23 PM MDT
Photo of Heather Koopman at KPCW
KPCW

Heather Koopman, Director of the Byrne Family Foundation Trust, shares details on their "Fast Track" grants with the next granting cycle set for Sept. 22-26.

The Fast Track grant program offers quick response emergency funding, with an average award of $5,000 and a maximum of $10,000, decided within a week of submission. The program aims to help nonprofits address emergencies without the burden of extensive reporting.

Applications are accepted online, and qualifying organizations must be 501(c)(3) or fiscally sponsored, serving education or animal welfare.

