Park City School District provide an update on the start of the new school year
The district is considering expanding open enrollment to K-12. Treasure Mountain will be demolished, with asbestos abatement and air quality monitoring in place. The board is reviewing the calendar for 2026-27, potentially altering early release days and shortening the February break.