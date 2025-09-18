© 2025 KPCW

Local News Hour podcast title card.
Local News Hour

Park City School District provide an update on the start of the new school year

By Leslie Thatcher
Published September 18, 2025 at 12:27 PM MDT
Photo of Lyndsay Huntsman and Nick Hill at KPCW
KPCW
Park City School District Superintendent Lyndsay Huntsman and school board member Nick Hill

Park City School District Superintendent Lyndsay Huntsman and board member Nick Hill provide an update on the start of the school year.

The district is considering expanding open enrollment to K-12. Treasure Mountain will be demolished, with asbestos abatement and air quality monitoring in place. The board is reviewing the calendar for 2026-27, potentially altering early release days and shortening the February break.

Leslie Thatcher
KPCW Senior News Director
