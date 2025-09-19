© 2025 KPCW

Local News Hour

How to manage the impact of trauma

By Roger Goldman
Published September 19, 2025 at 1:41 PM MDT
Utah Department of Health and Human Services program administrator for crisis services Teighlor Kodel discusses the impact of trauma on individuals after the death of Charlie Kirk at UVU.

Kodel says processing trauma varies by age and development. Symptoms in adults include flashbacks, nightmares, anxiety and irritability, while older adults may minimize their symptoms.

Recovery involves creating safe environments, practicing self-care and limiting media exposure. Proactive steps include checking in with oneself, seeking professional help if symptoms worsen and supporting friends by offering practical help and professional resources.

Roger Goldman
Mountain Money co-host, Local News Hour fill-in host and former board chair.
