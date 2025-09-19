How to manage the impact of trauma

Utah Department of Health and Human Services program administrator for crisis services Teighlor Kodel discusses the impact of trauma on individuals after the death of Charlie Kirk at UVU.

Kodel says processing trauma varies by age and development. Symptoms in adults include flashbacks, nightmares, anxiety and irritability, while older adults may minimize their symptoms.

Recovery involves creating safe environments, practicing self-care and limiting media exposure. Proactive steps include checking in with oneself, seeking professional help if symptoms worsen and supporting friends by offering practical help and professional resources.